Chris Moyles Googled Dom's favourite holiday destination and it looked very interesting

Dom's top holiday destination just so happens to be famous for a couple of very interesting pursuits. Watch Chris Moyles delve into all Agde has to offer.

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom extolled the virtues of Agde, one of his favourite holiday destinations in France.

Unfortunately for Dom, man fans started texting into the show, which led Chris Moyles to do a little research of his own.

It turns out the location has hit the headlines in the UK a few times over the years and is claimed to have connections to nudism and swinging!

Watch Dom squirm in our video above.

