Chris and Dom's take on Christmas crooners is spot on

Watch The Chris Moyles Show take on the festive classic It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas... with interesting results.

It's 1 December, which means it's officially acceptable to talk about all things Christmas!

The Chris Moyles Show is getting into the spirit by talking about festive songs and they worked out some of the easiest ones to sing are the crooners. Why? Because they don't require you to know the words.

They even tested their theory by treating us to a rendition of the old Christmas song It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas themselves.

There are many many versions out there featuring everyone from Bing Crosby to Johnny Mathis, but we can guarantee you have never heard one like this!

Watch out Michael Bublé!

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles with Bing Crosby inset. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

