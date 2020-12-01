Chris and Dom's take on Christmas crooners is spot on

1 December 2020, 17:29 | Updated: 1 December 2020, 17:59

Watch The Chris Moyles Show take on the festive classic It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas... with interesting results.

It's 1 December, which means it's officially acceptable to talk about all things Christmas!

The Chris Moyles Show is getting into the spirit by talking about festive songs and they worked out some of the easiest ones to sing are the crooners. Why? Because they don't require you to know the words.

They even tested their theory by treating us to a rendition of the old Christmas song It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas themselves.

There are many many versions out there featuring everyone from Bing Crosby to Johnny Mathis, but we can guarantee you have never heard one like this!

Watch out Michael Bublé!

WATCH: This Christmas song about Chris Moyles is hilarious

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles with Bing Crosby inset
Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles with Bing Crosby inset. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dawn French talks to Chris Moyles with photo of Emma Chambers inset

Dawn French: New Vicar of Dibley will feature tribute to Emma Chambers
Dom is obsessed with Astro Wars

Dom can't get enough of Astro Wars

The Chris Moyles Show's best eating challenges

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show's best eating challenges

Producer Matt tries to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show

Matt trying to eat fermented fish on The Chris Moyles Show is hilarious
The Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

This week's Lip Reading Game just gets better and better

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher at a signing in 2009

Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Liam Gallagher

Florence Welch in Los Angeles in 2009

Are you an expert on Florence + The Machine lyrics?

Quizzes

ohnny Bond, Bob Hall, Van McCann and Benji Blakeway of Catfish And The Bottlemen launch their third album, The Balance, in April 2019

What is the meaning behind the name Catfish And The Bottlemen?

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Billie Eilish appears in fourth instalment of Vanity Fair interview

Billie Eilish talks viral photo and body shaming in 2020 instalment of Vanity Fair interview

Music News

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys launch live at the Royal Albert Hall competition bundle

Arctic Monkeys

Sam Fender and Elton John

Sam Fender and Elton John set for special World AIDS Day performance

Sam Fender