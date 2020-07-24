WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?

24 July 2020, 17:02 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 17:06

Dom has been struggling to find a face covering that doesn't make his ears bend like Yoda's, but Eric from Wigan might have the solution.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom faced the unenviable task of trying to find a mask to fit his "weird ears" as the new government measures came into force.

We're not quite sure when Dom realised his ears flopped like Yoda, but we can say our passionate listeners have tried to help him overcome his affliction.

As it turns out, Dom's problem can be fixed and thanks to Eric from Wigan and his son's handiwork, Dom may have just found the answer to his prayers... not before a bit of banter, of course!

Watch our video above to see the moment of truth.

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show
Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

