Dom's childhood photo is the best thing ever

By Radio X

Dom has changed his profile photo on social media to a picture of him as a child and The Chris Moyles Show couldn't help but have some fun with it.

Dom recently changed his Twitter photo to himself as a child and it caused a bit of a stir in The Chris Moyles Show studio.

If the original photo wasn't entertaining enough, James thought he'd photoshop the photo to look more like the Dom we know and love today!

If there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that he was always a Liverpool fan!

