Dom's birthday was full of epic surprises

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, it was Dom's birthday and he received some extra special presents from friends of the show.

Dom celebrated his 49th birthday today and The Chris Moyles Show did their best to make sure it was a good one.

So of course, Chris had to organise a few surprises for him, including Gary Barlow and national treasure himself Michael Palin!

Not all the guests were who they claimed to be, though. Watch our video above to find out more.

Happy Birthday Dom!

Dom celebrates his birthday on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

