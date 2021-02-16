Chris Moyles couldn't wait for Andi Peters' 3-2-1 pancake recipe

Andi Peters was about to deliver his 3-2-1 pancake recipe on The Chris Moyles Show, but he just had to get his day job out of the way first.

It's Pancake Day and every year Chris Moyles enlists friend of the show and regular guest, Andi Peters, to remind us of his easy 3-2-1 pancake recipe.

Unfortunately, the daytime TV legend also had the small matter of undertaking his day job for Good Morning Britain, who were running a little behind!

Chris didn't like waiting around and tried to do everything in his power to try and disrupt Andi while he was live on TV! Luckily it all went off without a hitch and he was able to deliver his fail-safe recipe to us soon after.

Make sure you watch our video before attempting your own pancakes tonight.

Happy Pancake Day everyone! May the tradition long continue!

READ MORE: Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles tries to distract Andi Peters as he's about to go live on TV. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: