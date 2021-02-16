Chris Moyles couldn't wait for Andi Peters' 3-2-1 pancake recipe

16 February 2021, 18:02 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 18:06

Andi Peters was about to deliver his 3-2-1 pancake recipe on The Chris Moyles Show, but he just had to get his day job out of the way first.

It's Pancake Day and every year Chris Moyles enlists friend of the show and regular guest, Andi Peters, to remind us of his easy 3-2-1 pancake recipe.

Unfortunately, the daytime TV legend also had the small matter of undertaking his day job for Good Morning Britain, who were running a little behind!

Chris didn't like waiting around and tried to do everything in his power to try and disrupt Andi while he was live on TV! Luckily it all went off without a hitch and he was able to deliver his fail-safe recipe to us soon after.

Make sure you watch our video before attempting your own pancakes tonight.

Happy Pancake Day everyone! May the tradition long continue!

READ MORE: Andi Peters tries to read the news on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles tries to distract Andi Peters as he's about to go live on TV
Chris Moyles tries to distract Andi Peters as he's about to go live on TV. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Chris Moyles reacts to his new billboard with Johnny Vaughan

Chris Moyles gives competition winners the option of a romantic or non romantic prize

Chris Moyles gave his Valentine's Day winners the best choice ever
Toby Tarrant can't get over this shark attack story

Chris Moyles leaves Toby Tarrant live on-air

Josh Warrington talks to Chris Moyles about his pre-match routine

Josh Warrington reveals his pre-match vacuuming routine

Chris finds a nudist documentary of Dom's favourite holiday destination

Chris Moyles finds a nudist doc of Dom's favourite holiday destination

Latest On Radio X

Toby Tarrant with image of H from Steps inset

Toby Tarrant tried to cut his hair like H from Steps

Anais Gallagher shows off photography on Instagram

Anaïs Gallagher has an Instagram for her photography

Noel Gallagher

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell at The O2 Academy Brixton

Wolf Alice tease return with The Last Man On Earth

News

Royal Blood and Rag 'N' Bone Man are two artists who have new albums out in 2021

The most anticipated new albums of 2021

Features

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl: "It is one of my life’s greatest heartbreaks that Kurt isn’t still here"

Foo Fighters

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

The Who cancel 2021 UK & Ireland tour

The Who