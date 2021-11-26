Chris Moyles couldn't get over the Sing Your Dialect trend

26 November 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 26 November 2021, 12:18

Radio X

By Radio X

This week it was all about the viral sensation Sing your Dialect. Watch as The Chris Moyles Show dissect the trend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team discussed the legend that is Jacob and his Sing Your Dialect viral trend that had everyone from famous football teams to politicians listening in.

Even Chris Moyles himself was there to witness some of the hilarious takes on popular songs.

Get our rundown of the viral event in our video above.

