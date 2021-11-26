Chris Moyles couldn't get over the Sing Your Dialect trend

By Radio X

This week it was all about the viral sensation Sing your Dialect. Watch as The Chris Moyles Show dissect the trend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team discussed the legend that is Jacob and his Sing Your Dialect viral trend that had everyone from famous football teams to politicians listening in.

Even Chris Moyles himself was there to witness some of the hilarious takes on popular songs.

Get our rundown of the viral event in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reads Twitter banter after Facebook went down

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.