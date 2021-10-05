Chris Moyles reads Twitter banter after Facebook went down

By Radio X

This week saw Facebook, Instagram and WhatApp suffer technical issues, which led everyone to flock to Twitter. Chris delves into the best reactions.

This Monday (5 October) saw Facebook suffer one of the worst outages its experienced in its history.

But even worse is that the social media giant took WhatsApp and Instagram with it! This of course led millions of people across the globe to find refuge in the only place they could, Twitter.

Ever the Bantersaurus, Twitter sent a tweet amid the chaos, which read: "Hello literally everyone" and as you can imagine, almost everyone replied.

Watch as The Chris Moyles Show takes us through some of the most hilarious tweets to come from the mini-event, here:

Chris Moyles reads out the Twitter banter during Facebook's outage. Picture: Radio X

