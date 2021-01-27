Richard Hammond's bin game is incredible

27 January 2021, 18:12 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 18:47

The Grand Tour star came on The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new show The Great Escapists, but somehow got onto the subject of refuse collection.

Richard Hammond appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his life in lockdown to his new Amazon show The Great Escapists.

Despite having a brand new show to plug, Hammond couldn't help but get passionate when the subject turned to his bin collection!

See what gets his goat in our video above.

The Great Escapists airs on Amazon Video from Friday 29 January 2021.

See his full live chat with Chris Moyles here:

Richard Hammond is LIVE on the show!!

Richard Hammond joins Chris & the team LIVE this morning on Radio X!

Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Listen to the latest podcast with The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa holds Bernie Sanders in her hand in a photoshopped photo from The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa's studio photo is the gift that keeps on giving

Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan of Blossoms' talk Music Feeds festival

Blossoms discuss taking part in "great cause" Music Feeds festival

Blossoms

Bez talks Get Buzzin' With Bez on The Chris Moyles Show

Bez "can't believe" response to Get Buzzin' With Bez fitness videos
Chris isn't convinced by James' life-hacks on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles loves Producer James' obvious life hacks

Chris Moyles can't get enough of these Dom's Disco jingles

A listener sent in jingles for Dom's Disco and he's thrilled about it

Latest On Radio X

Blur in 1997: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Dave Rowntree and Alex James

The best self-titled albums of all time

Features

Anais Gallagher celebrates 21st Birthday

Anaïs Gallagher dons crown and celebrates 21st birthday with throwback snaps

Noel Gallagher

Goldie Lookin Chain's Rhys Hutchins with Paul Weller and Liam Gallagher

Goldie Lookin Chain mock Paul Weller & Oasis wannabes in WELLEND sea shanty

Paul Weller

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and daughter Violet Grohl

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: Daughter Violet is the best vocalist in the family

Foo Fighters

Eddie Van Halen and son Wolfgang perform in 2015

Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang marks late icon's birthday with throwback video

News

The Smiths in March 1984: Andy Rouke, Mike Joyce, Johnny Marr and Morrissey

10 Smiths singles that didn’t appear on a Smiths album

The Smiths