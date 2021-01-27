Richard Hammond's bin game is incredible

The Grand Tour star came on The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new show The Great Escapists, but somehow got onto the subject of refuse collection.

Richard Hammond appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his life in lockdown to his new Amazon show The Great Escapists.

Despite having a brand new show to plug, Hammond couldn't help but get passionate when the subject turned to his bin collection!

See what gets his goat in our video above.

The Great Escapists airs on Amazon Video from Friday 29 January 2021.

See his full live chat with Chris Moyles here:

Richard Hammond is LIVE on the show!! Richard Hammond joins Chris & the team LIVE this morning on Radio X! Posted by The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Listen to the latest podcast with The Chris Moyles Show: