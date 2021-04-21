Chris Moyles stops The Lip Reading Game before it gets too dodgy

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show have another go with their Lip Reading Game and the results are as dangerous as ever.

The Chris Moyles Show's Lip Reading Game is a huge highlight of our week, seeing Chris and the team attempt to read the lips of their team mate while loud metal music is played into their ears.

This time it gets so hilariously wrong, Chris actually has to stop James and Pippa before things get massively weird!

Watch them play the hilarious game in our video above.

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: