Chris Moyles is boiling up in the studio

Chris and the team walked into the studio this morning and were hit by broken air conditioning. See their reaction in our video.

If you're a long-time fan of The Chris Moyles Show, you'll know Chris isn't a fan of things going wrong in the studio.

So when the air-con broke this morning, the Radio X DJ had plenty to say about it.

Watch his reaction in our video above!

