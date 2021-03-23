Chris Moyles is boiling up in the studio

23 March 2021, 17:44

Chris and the team walked into the studio this morning and were hit by broken air conditioning. See their reaction in our video.

If you're a long-time fan of The Chris Moyles Show, you'll know Chris isn't a fan of things going wrong in the studio.

So when the air-con broke this morning, the Radio X DJ had plenty to say about it.

Watch his reaction in our video above!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is HATING his new nickname

Watch The Chris Moyles Show podcast below:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles hates his new nickname

Chris Moyles absolutely hates his new nickname

Shane Richie and his wife on The Chris Moyles Show

Shane Richie's wife Christie is a BIG fan of Chris Moyles

Things get exciting on The Chris Moyles Shows 20 seconds to £20k

Things got exciting for today's 20 seconds to 20k caller!

Alan Carr on The Chris Moyles Show

Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles shows disappointment at fan who fails 20 seconds to £20k

Our first 20 Seconds To £20k caller crashes out in epic style

Latest On Radio X

Blur in Sydney in 1997

How much of a Blur fan are you?

Quizzes

Dave at the The BRIT Awards 2020

Parklife 2021: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Jamie xx and more confirmed

Festivals 2021

Rag'n'Bone Man

Rag'n'Bone Man releases Fall in Love Again track

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Dolly Parton at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dolly Parton MusiCares tribute: How to watch it in the UK

News

Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her Dancing with the Devil docuseries

How to watch Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil in the UK

News

Royal Blood to perform at the 2021 Bloxy Awards

Royal Blood to perform as avatars for Roblox awards show

Royal Blood