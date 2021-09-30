Chris and Dom compare Sean Connery impressions

30 September 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 13:08

Radio X

By Radio X

As No Time To Die is released this week The Chris Moyles Show pays homage to one of the most iconic Bonds of all time.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, was finally released this week

This put Chris and Dom in the mood for impersonating one of the most iconic Bonds of all time: Sean Connery. Cue the duo competing in a Sean-off to end all Sean-offs.

But who does the best Sean Connery impression out of the two of them? You decide!

James Bond 007: No Time To Die is out now.

READ MORE: Tributes flow in from Sean Connery, who dies aged 90

