Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Sean Connery as James Bond in 1963's From Russia With Love. Picture: United Artist/Getty Images

It's been announced that the veteran Scottish actor has passed away.

Sir Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

The James Bond actor's family announced his death on Saturday 31 October.

The star, who was born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, played the famous spy for the first time in 1962's Dr No and was the lead in the first five films in the franchise - including the classic Goldfinger in 1964. He returned twice, for Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage In The Rock, 1996. Picture: Buena Vista/Getty Images

In a career spanning over fifty years, Connery also appeared in hits like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock.

Sean Connery in Highlander II: The Quickening, 1991. Picture: Etienne George/RDA/Getty Images

Connery also appeared in cult classics like Zardoz (1974), Outland (1981) and Time Bandits (1981). He starred for Alfred Hitchcock in 1964's Marnie and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1987 for The Untouchables. The actor also won two BAFTAs and three Golden Globes. He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

In 2004, The Sunday Herald name Connery as "The Greatest Living Scot" and People magazine gave him the accolade of the "Sexiest Man Of The Century". The star regularly topped polls of the best James Bond, beating his colleagues Roger Moore, Daniel Craig, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby.

Actor Hugh Jackman paid tribute to Connery, saying he "idolized" the star.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

The official account of Connery's Bond successor Roger Moore also paid tribute: "He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond."

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Fellow Scot Robert Carlyle noted that Connery was a "trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman".

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in The Hunt For Red October in 1990, tweeted: "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen."