Chris Moyles gave his Valentine's Day winners the best choice ever

This week, listeners of The Chris Moyles Show had the option of winning a luxury gift set with Zing Flowers... or something far less romantic.

It's approaching the most romantic day of the year, so The Chris Moyles Show thought they'd help celebrate with a Valentine's Day competition.

A few lucky listeners were in with a chance of winning a romantic prize from Zing Flowers worth £100, which of course included one of their extra special bouquets and gift sets for the big day.

However, there was a little twist for the callers, who were given the option to stick with their original prize for them or their other halves or win the equivalent in a totally UN-romantic prize for themselves.

Would they choose flowers or FIFA?

Find out in our video above.

Chris Moyles gives competition winners the option of a romantic or non romantic prize. Picture: Radio X

