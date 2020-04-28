WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger & donkey Lulu in birthday video

28 April 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 16:33

The Hollywood A-Lister shared a a video of himself celebrating his pet donkey's 1st birthday and Chris Moyles had some thoughts about it.

Chris Moyles has reacted to Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest video from lockdown.

Arnie has been captivating his fans for the past two months, urging the public to stay at home during the Coronavirus pandemic, while sharing videos of himself with his pet mini-horses Whiskey and Lulu.

Today marked his donkey Lulu's 1st birthday, and the Terminator icon celebrated it in style with another wacky video which saw him feed her some cake.

It wasn't just the visuals that had Chris Moyles interested though! It was the audio too. Watch Moyles react to the bizarre video above.

Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest pony video
Chris Moyles reacts to Arnold Schwarzenegger's latest pony video. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Twitter/Schwarzenegger

It's not the first time Chris has has reacted to one of Arnie's videos with his fluffy friends.

Find out what he thought about our first introduction to Whiskey and Lulu here:

While Moyles has had plenty to say about the Twins star, Arnie has also shared his thoughts on the Radio X DJ too.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger react to Chris Moyles' weight loss in our video:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Celebrity Two Word Tango

Chris Moyles brings back Celebrity Two Word Tango!

Pippa Taylor, Dominic Byrne, James Robinson and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles discovers James' old radio show and it's "super duper"
Shaun Ryder calls into The Chris Moyles Show about his life in lockdown

Shaun Ryder talks “falling to bits” and being “garbage” at technology in lockdown
James shows off his Splat Myself experiment to Chris Moyles

James shows Chris Moyles his new experiment in Splat Myself

Dominic Byrne teaches Chris Moyles how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot

WATCH: Chris Moyles learns how to play the guitar in Dom's Big Slot

Latest On Radio X

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney

Mick Jagger responds to Paul McCartney saying The Beatles were better than The Stones

The Rolling Stones

Them Crooked Vultures Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London

The most incredible drumming moments caught on camera

Features

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci take part in VEVO's Watch This and look back at their Mr. Brightside video

Brandon Flowers on Mr. Brightside: "I was betrayed and I was able to turn it into a masterpiece"

The Killers

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters onstage in 1995

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters

Goldie Lookin' Chain perform at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig

Goldie Lookin' Chain announce 20th anniversary tour dates

Music News

Dave Grohl plays Foo Fighters’ Everlong for emergency trauma nurse

WATCH: Dave Grohl sings Foo Fighters’ Everlong for emergency & trauma nurse

Foo Fighters