Arnold Schwarzenegger urges fans to stay home in video with pet ponies Whiskey and Lulu

The Terminator star and former Governor of California has entertained fans by telling them to stay indoors in a video with his ponies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has tickled followers on Twitter by sharing a video urging them to self-isolate, while he spends time with his pet ponies Whiskey and Lulu.

In a clip which he shared with his millions of fans, he said: "The important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. No one is allowed out especially someone who is 72 years old. After 65 you’re not allowed out your house anymore in California, so you gotta stay home".

He added: "No more restaurants, forget all that. Gatherings, restaurants, gymnasiums are out the window. You stay home."

Watch the Terminator star's bizarre video, which he captioned: "Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together."

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares video on social media with ponies Whiskey and Lulu urging fans to stay indoors. Picture: Twitter/ Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Hollywood actor and former Governor of California's video was shared after Mayor of California, Eric Garcetti, announced the closure of bars, nightclubs, restaurants, gyms and venues in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Other celebrities to advise the public on how to practice social distancing, self-isolation and restraint when it comes to stockpiling are Miley Cyrus and forthcoming Glastonbury headliner Taylor Swift.

