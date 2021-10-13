Celebrity Two Word Tango is the most stressful game ever

The Chris Moyles Show team played a few rounds of their celebrity naming game and it was the most tense thing ever.

If you're a long-time fan of The Chris Moyles Show, you'll know all about their game, Celebrity Two Word Tango, where the team all take it in turns to name celebrities as the jingle speeds up more and more.

This week, Chris and the team decided to bring back the light-hearted game, but it's fair to say the stress was almost unbearable!

Watch them play one of their most beloved features in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' Reverse Words game sounded REALLY dodgy

Pippa stresses as she plays Celebrity Two Word Tango. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.