Our favourite brothers checked in with The Chris Moyles Show ahead of their 5k run this weekend and one of them has sustained an injury. Watch them in action in our video.

The Burke Brothers, who are much-loved friends of The Chris Moyles Show, launched a fundraising campaign after the tragic news of their dad's lung cancer diagnosis.

However, being the legends that they are, the cheeky pair planned a 5k run to raise money for Cancer Research UK and to make their dad proud.

They've shown off their training techniques, but unfortunately, Tom has sustained a pretty serious injury while playing football, which has left him unable to put any pressure on his ankle.

He's determined to push on and do the 5k, so watch this space and find out what else they've been up to in our video above!

The lads will also be streaming their run live on their socials, so be sure to follow them!

If you want to donate, head to the Burke's Brothers' giving page here.

