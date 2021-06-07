The Burke Brothers completed their 5k run

By Radio X

Friends of The Chris Moyles Show Mark and Tommy Burke finally took part in their 5k run for charity. Find out what went down here.

The Burke Brothers, who are much-loved friends of The Chris Moyles Show, launched a fundraising campaign after the tragic news of their dad's lung cancer diagnosis.

However, being the legends that they are, the cheeky pair planned a 5k run to raise money for Cancer Research UK and make their dad proud.

After completing loads of training (and sustaining a few injuries while they were at it) the brothers finally took part in the run, with their "cameraman" Maxine filming all the action.

Find out what went down in our video and get the boys' update on what happened after!

Together with their local bake sale, raffle and pub auction, the boys managed to raise a whopping £21k with the help of the fans of The Chris Moyles Show.

If you still want to donate, head to the Burke's Brothers' giving page here.

Watch the moment they set off here:

Camera man maxine managed to loose the bloody insta live! She’s blaming it on the internet connection. We think she did it on purpose cause she hates her voice on record but here is the bits of film we have. The run took us 46 mins! Will get back to all the messages soon. Love x pic.twitter.com/qp1PbPHZPd — The Burke Brothers (@burke_brothers) June 5, 2021

