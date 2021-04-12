The Chris Moyles Show celebrates pubs opening in England

By Radio X

To celebrate pubs reopening, Chris Moyles and the team headed to their local for a live broadcast. Watch them say cheers to the relaxed measures.

This Monday (12 April) saw England's lockdown rules ease, which meant pubs and restaurants could open to outdoor customers.

Any fan of The Chris Moyles Show knows that Chris and the gang are BIG fans of a pub, so when it came to marking the momentous day, where better to head to than a boozer?

First Chris went down there for a cheeky pint, then he was joined by Dom. Soon after, Pippa turned up for her Prosecco and before we knew it the whole team were down!

Watch Chris, Dom, Pippa, Toby, Matt, Sam and James share a pint down at The Charlotte pub on London's Union Street.

The Chris Moyles Show toasts pubs opening in England. Picture: Radio X

