Chris Moyles' Batesy Balls Up needs to be a regular character

Watch as Chris Moyles gives his take on a very indiscreet version of the broadcasting legend.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris thought he'd try his hand at impersonating legendary DJ Simon Bates.

Only thing is, this version seems to be a little bit off his game...

Watch Moylesy... doing Batesy in our video above.

Chris Moyles does his best impression of Simon Bates. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Michael Crabtree/PA Archive/PA Images

