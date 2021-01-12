Andi Peters takes us for a walk round his green

The Chris Moyles Show catches up with their favourite daytime TV presenter Andi Peters on his morning stroll.

The Chris Moyles Show is back for 2021 and it wouldn't be their first week back unless they checked in with friend of the show Andi Peters.

Today, the daytime telly star went for a spot of morning exercise on the green and took us along for the ride.

Watch Andi Peters in our video above.

