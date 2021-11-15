Andi Peters calls The Chris Moyles Show from Paris

15 November 2021, 16:20

Radio X

By Radio X

Our favourite friend of the show Andi Peters called in for a catch up with Chris Moyles and the team from Paris, France.

The former Live and Kickin' presenter is out in Paris so thought he'd let us know what he'd been up to.

The former Live and Kickin' presenter is out in Paris so thought he'd let us know what he'd been up to.

Watch above as we catch up with the telly legend and he lets us know what he thinks of escargot and dipping crossaints in your coffee!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles caught Andi Peters doing "plop plops" in Hollywood

Andi Peters on The Chris Moyles Show
Andi Peters on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

