Chris Moyles caught Andi Peters doing "plop plops" in Hollywood

10 February 2020, 17:01 | Updated: 10 February 2020, 17:06

The Chris Moyles Show called up the daytime TV legend live from Tinseltown, but he was otherwise engaged.

Last night was the biggest night of the showbiz calendar, so it's no surprise that friend of The Chris Moyles Show Andi Peters was out in Hollywood.

Chris and the team decided to schedule a live call to the former Live and Kicking presenter and all-round daytime telly legend, but they didn't think he'd be on the loo!

Watch the moment Andi Peters got caught doing what he calls a "plop plop" live on air.

We'd love to say it's the only embarrassing mishap we've had on the show with Andi... but of course we'd be lying!

Remind yourself of the time he fell on live TV in Mongolia:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris and Dom en route to the Prize Dump in York

Watch Chris and Dom deliver a car full of prizes to York!

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump On Your Doorstep

The moment Chris and Dom discovered where the final Prize Dump winner lives...
Chris and Dom try on a tiny cycling top

WATCH: When Chris and Dom tried on TINY cycling gear...

Ben Elton tells Chris Moyles how he gave Blackadder a new lease of life

WATCH: How Ben Elton gave Blackadder a new lease of life

Pippa meets Chris and his family in Spalding to drop off The Chris Moyles Prize Dump

WATCH: What happened when Pippa & Matt drove the Prize Dump to Lincolnshire...

Latest On Radio X

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce two festival warm-up shows for 2020

Blossoms

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London

Rod Stewart to close the 2020 BRIT Awards

News

Eminem performs at the 2020 Oscars

VIDEO: Why did Eminem perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars 2020?

Music News

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and Anthony KIEDIS and John FRUSCIANTE

WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers play with John Frusciante for first time in over 12 years

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Manic Street Preachers in January 1991

The best debut albums of the 1990s

Features

Billie Eilish sings The Beatles' Yesterday at the Oscars 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish sings The Beatles' Yesterday for Oscars 2020 In Memoriam tribute

Music News