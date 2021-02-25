Chris Moyles has an "amazing" house idea for George Clarke

25 February 2021, 20:18

The Amazing Spaces presenter called into The Chris Moyles Show this week, and Chris couldn't help but pitch him one of his wacky ideas.

George Clarke appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from his Amazing Spaces show to finally getting to plan a drink with the Radio X Presenter.

However, Chris couldn't let a moment go by without pitching his ideas of a show that looks at crap spaces or failing that... a house shaped like a milkshake!

Watch his interview with the architect in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles got his own pub for his birthday show - get the highlights here!

George Clarke on The Chris Moyles Show
George Clarke on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

