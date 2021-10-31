20 Seconds To £20k is back on The Chris Moyles Show!

31 October 2021, 22:00

The Chris Moyles Show - 20 Seconds To £20k
The Chris Moyles Show - 20 Seconds To £20k. Picture: Radio X

Think you can take on the 20 Seconds To £20k challenge with Chris Moyles and the team? Find out how to get involved.

20 Seconds To £20k returns to The Chris Moyles Show on Monday 1st November!

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game, it's that it's a LOT harder than it looks.

Chris Moyles gives a lucky listener the chance to win £20K by guessing as many songs as they can in 20 seconds.

The clock stops as soon as a listener guesses a song correctly, but then they have the option to carry on with the remaining time they have left.

Sounds simple enough, but it is definitely not for the faint-hearted!

You can listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X on 104.FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on digital radio across the UK, online, on your smart speaker or via Global Player.

