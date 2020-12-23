Nish Kumar explores how financial stress affects mental health

Nish Kumar at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Carla Speight/Getty Images

The British comedian has teamed up with Radio X and CALM to discuss money worries and share some of the tools and resources available.

Nish Kumar has featured on the Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM to talk about financial stress, which are prevalent now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably to bring you a series of short podcasts, hosted by some fantastic names to help with advice and share some real stories about mental health.

Many feel helpless due to their financial situation, whether it's brought about by the loss of a job, lack of support, falling into debt or a gambling addiction.

In this podcast episode, the British comedian talks about ways in which lack of money can negatively affect mental health and some of the resources that are available.

The Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with the Campaign Against Living Miserably. Picture: Radio X

Each host on Radio X Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM explores an area of mental health, guiding listeners through the advice, support and expertise offered by CALM, with some reflecting on their own personal experiences.

Comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling opens up about anxiety. SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox talks depression. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil touches upon grief and bereavement and comedian Nish Kumar covers financial stress.

Podcaster, comedian and host of Sunday mornings on Radio X, Ed Gamble, will present an episode entitled "Your Mental Health", speaking about how listeners might be feeling and exploring ways they can seek help from other resources available.

