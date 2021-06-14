The Best New Podcasts for June 2021

Looking for something new to listen to? Radio X has a fine selection of new, free podcasts to subscribe and listen to.

If It Bleeds, It Leads If It Bleeds, It Leads. Picture: Global Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify Could you be a criminal? What separates the way you think, from the criminal mind? Join the worlds leading professor of criminology, Prof. David Wilson and star of Silent Witness Emilia Fox as they discover what is really going on behind some of the most notorious crimes.

The Paul Chowdhry PudCast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast. Picture: Global Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify When Paul Chowdhry discovered comedy, he didn't know it would change his life and the life of those around him. Why did Paul stop drinking alcohol twenty years ago? Why did his guests go into their professions and is this where they want to be? This is a podcast full of questions, stories and laughs. Paul goes light, Paul goes dark with anyone and everyone from comedians, to musicians, to broadcasters and more. Recent guests include Shappi Khorsandi, Iain Lee, Goldie, Russell Howard and James Acaster.

Russell Kane's Man Baggage Russell Kane's Man Baggage podcast. Picture: Global Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify Join Russell and his celebrity panel as they unpack the emotional baggage that men spend their lives avoiding. With no topic off the table, Russell and his guests explore all the uncomfortable and anxiety inducing conversations that usually make men run for the door by doing what blokes do best - make daft jokes about them. Are men biologically more reckless? Are women naturally more assertive than men? Should all men wear a watch?

Cheat! Cheat! podcast. Picture: Global Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify On June 16th, 1983 two boxers stepped into the ring at Madison Square Garden. What happened next was so brutal, that the fight would forever be remembered as the most shameful night in boxing history. In the lead up to the fight Billy Collins Jr was training hard and looking after his pregnant wife. He had no idea that somewhere across the country, two people were coming together to plan a violent takedown. In this episode, we see exactly how far people are willing to go to win. Why do people cheat? Is it ever justifiable? And most importantly are cheats – these people we think of as the dregs of our society – actually not so different from ourselves?

British Scandal British Scandal. Picture: Global Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify In a country obsessed with gossip, the great and the good fear one thing more than any other - scandal. British scandals change the course of history. They bring down governments, overthrow the rich and cause the mighty to fall. Some are about sex, others about money. In the end, they’re all about power. From the creators of Business Wars, American Scandal and Even The Rich, comes British Scandal. We tell the stories of the murkier side of the British elite, from Phone Hacking to Savile to Profumo who show us the reality of power, the price of pride and the failings of the great and good. Because sometimes the truth doesn’t set everyone free...