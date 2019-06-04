Ed Gamble & Matthew Crosby for brand new Radio X show

The duo's brand new comedy show will start on Radio X this Sunday 9 June from 8am-11am.

Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby are joining Radio X to host a brand new show.

The duo will pair up for the comedy show, which starts this Sunday 9 June and will air each week from 8am-11am.

Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby team up for new Radio X show. Picture: Radio X

Ed Gamble is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer and actor. Well-known as a regular on Mock The Week, his other appearances include Live At The Apollo, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Conan. Ed is also the co-host of hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster. Ed has co-written and appeared in four series’ of Greg Davies’ Man Down and played the lead role of Georgie Carlton in the cult US comedy Almost Royal. Ed won a prestigious Chortle Award for Best Compere in 2014, and is currently on his largest nationwide tour to date, Blizzard, which sold out its entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last summer.

Fellow comedian, writer and stand-up, Matthew Crosby's TV appearances include stints on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats and Animal Antics. He's worked on everything from The Last Leg to Stand Up to Cancer and he writes and performs alongside Ben Clark and Tom Parry as part of the multi award winning sketch team, Pappy's.

The pair’s addition to the Radio X weekend presenter line-up enhances the station’s comedy offering, which also features Chris Moyles, Johnny Vaughan and Danny Wallace’s Important Broadcast.

Matthew Crosby said: "I’ve always wanted to know what 8am on a Sunday looks like, and what better place to find out than the studios of Radio X? I cannot wait for Ed and I to demonstrate the '3 Golden Cs' of broadcasting: Chatting, Chuckling and Churning out the hits."

Ed Gamble said: “Although I agreed to this under the misapprehension that it was 8pm and not 8am, I’m still very excited to start doing a show on Radio X with Matthew. Providing he doesn’t run with his stupid idea about the ‘3 Golden Cs’.”

Radio X’s Managing Editor Matt Deverson said: “Ed Gamble and Matthew Crosby are renowned for their sharp, witty humour and it’s hugely exciting to bring these two exceptionally talented comedians together for a show which will become a true appointment to listen on Radio X. With the addition of Ed and Matthew’s brand new show, Radio X listeners can look forward to a superb comedy offering - as well as the biggest indie and rock tunes - on Sunday mornings with Danny Wallace also on the schedule. We’re thrilled to have them on the team as we carry on the X brand’s long-standing heritage in comedy on the radio.”

Listen to Ed Gamble & Matthew Crosby, Sundays from 8am – 11am on Radio X.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and the Global Player, online or on your smart speaker.