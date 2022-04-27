Urgent WhatsApp warning: The scam messages users are being urged to delete and report

WhatsApp users are being urged to delete this scam message. Picture: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Over two billion WhatsApp users across the globe have been urged to delete scam messages on the platform.

A scam message posing as WhatsApp support is encouraging users to reveal their personal details and people are being urged to delete these messages on sight.

The warning, which comes from WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo, writes: "It is very important to be careful when you receive a message from a suspicious account on WhatsApp."

Helping users to identify the difference between a fake and real account, the blog outlines that a verified account from WhatsApp Support has a verified badge next to the contact name and not just in the contact's image or anywhere else on the contact's account.

The blog adds: "WhatsApp never asks for details about your credit card and information like your 6-digit code or two-step verification PIN. WhatsApp doesn’t even ask for money or confidential information to avoid terminating accounts. If someone wants to get this information, it means it is a fake account that’s trying to scam you."

Those who identify scams are being advised to block and report the fake contact within their char info. This will notify the WhatsApp moderation team and the last five messages from the chat in question will be shared with them in order for them to suspend the account.

It's important to remember that although this particular scam comes from those wanting to impersonate WhatsApp themselves, fake accounts can impersonate anyone, including your friends and family.

WhatsApp users should be vigilant at all times and never share their credit card info or details with a fake or suspect contact.

