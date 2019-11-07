VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show listeners send in the weirdest Whatsapp voice messages

7 November 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 16:22

Chris and the team asked you to send voice notes to the Radio X Whatsapp, and some of them are hilarious.

The Chris Moyles Show has some pretty dedicated listeners, so when we set up a Radio X Whatsapp and asked you send in some voice messages, you didn't disappoint.

We gave you a platform to let us know your inner thoughts... and it turns out you're all absolutely bonkers.

Ever wanted to know what bum willy bum sounds like in Mandarin? Or wondered what Arnold Schwarzenegger sounds like when he's saying "you're nothing but a little jam-eater"? Well, wonder no more!

Listen to some of the best voice notes left by our wonderful listeners in our video above.

If you think that's weird, find out all about Toby Tarrant's birthday pee here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

