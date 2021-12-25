UK poll reveals Brits' perfect Christmas dinner

Brits have voted for their perfect Christmas dinner in a new poll. Picture: Rawpixel Ltd/Getty stock images

By Jenny Mensah

A new survey asked over 2,000 Brits picking the items they think most belong on their plates on Christmas Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brits have voted for their perfect Christmas dinner and the results were interesting.

A new survey, commissioned by Betfair Casino, polled 2,000 people and asked them to pick the items they felt most belonged on their plate on Christmas Day.

Unsurprisingly, roast potatoes came out on top, scoring 60% of the vote ahead of a traditional roast turkey, which was only chosen by 56% of participants.

Third and fourth on the list were gravy and stuffing, which scored 56% and 53% respectively.

Quite surprisingly, Brussels sprouts and carrots came just ahead of the festive favourite pigs in blankets on the list, with each being picked by 51% of people surveyed.

READ MORE: Poll reveals Brits' favourite Christmas film of all time

Just over a quarter of Brits (29%) also want to see mashed potato on their plate this Christmas and there’s a clear North-South divide, with the foodstuff being a must-have in Northern Ireland (56%), Scotland (44%), Yorkshire and the Humber (44%) and the North East (37%) compared to those in Greater London (14%), the South East (17%) and the South West (23%).

Some participants had a few surprising additions to their Christmas dinner, which were anything but traditional. Of those surveyed, 5% selected garlic bread and chips to appear on their festive meal, while 4% of people picked baked beans.

Participants were also asked to choose their favourite time to have the traditional meal, with the golden hour falling between 2-4pm.

READ MORE: Was this a Christmas Number 1... or not?

See the food items voted most crucial to a Christmas dinner: