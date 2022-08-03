England Women's Euro 2022 squad write open letter to Government

By Jenny Mensah

The Lionesses have addressed a letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss imploring the Government ensure all girls have access to PE and football.

The Women's England Squad have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

The Lionesses - who defeated Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 finals on Sunday (31st July) - have publicly reached out to the prospective Prime Ministers to ensure football is accessible for girls in school.

Taking to social media on Wednesday 3rd August, they shared a letter, which read: "Dear Rishi and Liz Truss,

"On Sunday evening history was made. The dreams of 23 women came true, England became European champions for the first time in history.

"Throughout the Euros, we as a team spoke about our legacy and goal to inspire a nation. Many will think that this has already been achieved, but we see this as only the beginning. We are looking to the future. We want to create a real change in this country and we are asking you, if you were to become Prime Minister on 5 September, to help us achieve that change."

The team continued: "We want every young girl in the nation to be able to play football at school.

"Currently only 63% of girls can play football in PE lessons. The reality is we are inspiring young girls to play football, only for many to end up going to school and not being able to play.

"This is something that we all experienced growing up. We were often stopped from playing. So we made our own teams, we travelled across the country and despite the odds, we just kept playing football.

"Women's football has come a long way. But it still has a long way to go."

They went on: "We ask you and your government to ensure that all girls have access to a minimum of 2 hours a week PE. Not only we be offering football to all girls, we also need to invest in and support female PE teachers too. Their role is crucial and we need to give them the resources to provide girls' football sessions. They are key role models from which so many young girls can flourish".

They concluded: "This is an opportunity to make a huge difference. A change that will impact millions of young girls' lives. We - the 23 members of the England Senior Women's EURO squad - ask you to make it a priority to invest into girls' football in schools , so that every girl has the choice."

