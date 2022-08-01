Watch 30,000 fans at Y Not Festival react to England's Euro 2022 win over Germany

By Jenny Mensah

The crowds at the Derbyshire festival were watching the Vaccines' set when they found out the result of the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Crowds at Y Not Festival reacted to England's Euro 2022 win during The Vaccines' set.

The Derbyshire festival took place this weekend from 29th - 31st July, with the women's UEFA Euro 2022 final coming to a crescendo during the If You Wanna band's performance on Sunday.

In the video, the 30,000-strong crowd can be heard chanting Football's Coming Home as frontman Justin Young asks “Is it now officially home?”

Watch the moment the crowd discovered the Lionesses victory over Germany in our video above.

READ MORE: The meaning behind Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline

Y Not Festival crowds with The Vaccines frontman Justin Young inset. Picture: 1. Sam McHanon / @kiwimcmc 2. Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

England quite literally brought football home, beating long-time rivals Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

It was tense and gruelling match which saw Ella Toone score the first goal at 62 minutes and Chloe Kelly score the winning goal in the last 10 minutes of extra time.

According to reports, England's Euro win over Germany had a peak TV Audience of 17.4m on BBC One and 5.9m streams on iPlayer.

It was the most-watched women's football game on UK TV of all time and the most watched programme in 2022 so far.

Meanwhile, Y Not Festival also saw headliners in The Kooks, Stereophonics, Courteeners, and Blossoms.

Stellar performances also came from the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Kelis, Laura Mvula, Sea Girls, Dodie, Amy Macdonald, Jake Bugg, Baby Queen, Pale Waves and many more

READ MORE: The Vaccines and The Snuts bring live music back to London