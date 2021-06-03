Smoking banned in beer gardens by five councils across England

Smoking in beer gardens banned by five councils across England. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Radio X

The likes of Manchester City Council and Newcastle City council have banned smoking outside cafes pubs and restaurants.

A growing number of councils are pushing for a ban on smoking outside venues.

According to the Metro, five local authorities in England have banned smoking outside cafes, pubs and restaurants and more are considering following suit.

Those living in Manchester City, Newcastle City, Durham County, Northumberland County and North Tyneside are no longer able to have a smoke in outdoor seating areas, which include beer gardens.

Revellers in Manchester drink in the sun. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Oxfordshire County Council, who announced their aim to go completely smoke-free by 2025, are considering following suit while Gateshead Council state in its licenses for pubs, restaurants and cafes that people must not smoke on the pavement.

The Government is aiming for England to achieve smoke-free status by 2030, meaning that smokers will make 5% or less of the population.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, recently told a conference more than 90,000 people died from tobacco related diseases in last year, compared with 75,000 from Covid-19.

He said: "One in five people who die from cancer will die from [lung cancer]. The reason that people like me get very concerned and very upset about it is that this cancer is almost entirely caused for profit."

