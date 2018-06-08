David And Victoria Beckham Divorce Rumours "Fake" Says Spokesperson

Victoria and David Beckham at the Royal Wedding. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/PA Images

According to reports, a representative for the couple has denied the pair are about to announce the end of their marriage.

Rumours surrounding the break up of David and Victoria Beckham have been slammed as "bizarre" and "fake" by a spokesperson.

This Friday (8 June), the rumour mill ran wild with speculation that the former footballer and ex-Spice Girl were set to announce their divorce after 19 years of marriage.

However, as The Mirror reports, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “There is no statement due or divorce.

"This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

This week saw bookmakers slashing their odds on the couple splitting, before suspending all bets on the announcement all together.

Despite the rumours, Victoria appeared to show no signs of heartache, sharing an image with their daughter Harper, alongside the caption: "Morning cuddles x So much love (...) We love and miss u @davidbeckham".

The ex-England captain met the former Spice Girls star (then named Victoria Adams) in 1997 when they both attended a charity football match.

The couple announced their engagement in 1998 and were quickly dubbed "Posh and Becks" by the media, becoming the nation's sweethearts.

David Beckham and Victoria Adams announce their engagement in 1998. Picture: John Giles/PA Archive/PA Images

Their marriage famously ran into trouble in 2004, when Rebecca Loos admitted to having an alleged affair with the footballer.

David and Victoria share four children together: Brooklyn (19), Romeo (15), Cruz (13) and Harper (6)- who were born in 1999, 2002, 2005 and 2011 respectively.