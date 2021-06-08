Internet down: Amazon, Reddit and other big websites crash in global outage
8 June 2021, 11:50 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 12:22
Thousands took to social media to react to the outage, which saw some of the world's biggest sites such as The New York Times, Twitch and more.
Huge parts of the internet went offline on Tuesday 8 June.
Leading websites such as Amazon, Reddit and Twitch seemed to temporarily stop working in a global outage this week.
UK government website gov.uk was also affected as well as parts of the BBC, The New York Times and other huge global media outlets.
Websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".
The Associated Press reports that the disruption was caused by the cloud service company Fastly.
The San Francisco-based company said on its website that they were "continuing to investigate the issue".
More to follow...
Unsurprisingly, Internet users took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Some believed it was a cyber attack, which led the term to trend.
There is a major cyber attack under way affecting major companies, governments and websites.#breaking #cyberattack #security #hack #news #malware #cybersecurity #cyber— AJ🌐 (@secure_aj) June 8, 2021
Many remarked on how quick everyone is to rush to Twitter.
Everyone rushing over to Twitter now that seemingly every other website is down#Outage #InternetShutdown #CyberAttack #DDoS pic.twitter.com/sSPvY6jsJB— LA Micro Group (@LAMicroGroup) June 8, 2021
Another joked: "ok who googled google".
ok who googled google pic.twitter.com/qMHiCLMB5Q— Vanessa (@Vanessa50552781) June 8, 2021
Come on. Time to fess up. Who Googled Google?— Centrist Dinner Party Attendee (@jimmyrayreid) June 8, 2021
Has someone googled Google?— James (@Jamesashton20) June 8, 2021
