Internet down: Amazon, Reddit and other big websites crash in global outage

By Jenny Mensah

Thousands took to social media to react to the outage, which saw some of the world's biggest sites such as The New York Times, Twitch and more.

Huge parts of the internet went offline on Tuesday 8 June.

Leading websites such as Amazon, Reddit and Twitch seemed to temporarily stop working in a global outage this week.

UK government website gov.uk was also affected as well as parts of the BBC, The New York Times and other huge global media outlets.

Websites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".

The Associated Press reports that the disruption was caused by the cloud service company Fastly.

The San Francisco-based company said on its website that they were "continuing to investigate the issue".

More to follow...

Unsurprisingly, Internet users took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some believed it was a cyber attack, which led the term to trend.

Many remarked on how quick everyone is to rush to Twitter.

Another joked: "ok who googled google".

