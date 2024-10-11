Global's Make Some Noise raises over £3.7 million for small charities across the UK

Global's Make Some Noise Day total. Picture: Global

By Jenny Mensah

All of Global's brands have come together to help raise funds for Make Some Noise Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Global's Make Some Noise Day took place this Friday (11th October) and a whopping total of £3,789,912 was reached.

All of Global's brands - made up of Radio X, Capital, Capital Xtra, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth and Gold - came together to help raise the incredible amount, which will help small charities make a big difference to lives across the UK.

Staff and presenters alike fundraised across the region, with Radio X's Toby Tarrant taking on his Tarrant vs The Thames challenge, which saw him raise over £250,000.

Toby Tarrant completes his Tarrant vs The Thames challenge for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Alessandro Mariscalco

The challenge all took place on a customised unicorn pedalo, which was named "Tallulah Sparkle Party" by Radio X listeners.

Along the way, Toby was joined by fellow Radio X presenters such as Johnny Vaughan, Dan O'Connell and Rich Wolfenden and some of the people Global's Make Some Noise charity has helped in the past, including Steve and Emilia who had been supported by the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The week culminated with The Chris Moyles Show live on location, with Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and the team welcoming a thrilled Toby on the Putney Pier.

There were plenty of listeners holding there for the big moment too, which saw Toby greeted by his favourite beverage... a Guinness of course!

Watch the moment Toby arrived on Putney Pier below:

Toby raises over £250,000 in Tarrant vs The Thames

The difference your money could make...

£10 could pay for 30 minutes of vital 1:1 support for a carer helping them to feel that they are not on their own

£15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour

£20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets

£30 would buy 3 employability mentoring sessions for a group of disadvantaged young people

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

