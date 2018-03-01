QUIZ: Which Classic Manchester Album Are You?

1 March 2018, 16:27 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 16:30

Manchester Albums
Manchester Albums. Picture: Press

Manchester, so much to answer for.... Including a slew of brilliant LPs. The question is, which one most reflects your personality?

From Joy Division to Doves… The Smiths to The Stone Roses… Elbow to Everything Everything… The Greater Manchester area has produced some of the finest music this country has ever produced.

But if one Mancunian album was to sum you up, which would it be? Take Radio X’s scientifically-developed personality test to find out. And once it’s been decided, you can't change your mind, definitely not.

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Album Cover Faces

QUIZ: Can You Name These Albums From Just A Face?

David Bowie and Alex Turner

QUIZ: Arctic Monkeys Lyric Or David Bowie Lyric?

Arctic Monkeys, 2014

QUIZ: Are You An Arctic Monkeys Super Fan?

Pixellated 1990s Album Covers

Can You Name These Pixellated 1990s Album Covers?

David Bowie and his albums

Can You Match The Bowie Single To the Bowie Album?

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Can You Name The Kasabian Song From The Emoji?