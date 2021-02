QUIZ: How well do you know Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins?

Can you ace this quiz about Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins? Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Celebrate all things the Foo Fighters drummer with our trivia quiz!

Taylor Hawkins is celebrating his 49th birthday!

The Foo Fighters frontman, who was born on 17 February 1972, has been playing stages for over two decades, but how much do you really know about the long-haired rocker?

Take our quiz here:

READ MORE: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins shares drumming tutorial in lockdown