he Foo Fighters drummer has shared his tips on how to add drum fills to a 4/4 beat on Queen legend Roger Taylor's Instagram.

The Foo Fighters drummer shared a video through his mentor and friend Queen legend Roger Taylor's Instagram, who has been sharing drumming tips of his own.

Speaking in the video, the Learn To Fly rocker said: “Hi, this is Taylor Hawkins, one of Roger Taylor’s prized pupils.

"And I thought I would give a little drum tutorial just as Rog has been doing, to pass the time and have a bit of fun through this crazy time we’re in right now."

"So I am going to do a 4/4 beat and add a drum fill..."

Taylor Hawkins has called it the first in a series of tutorials, so fans can expect more videos to come.

It comes after Dave Grohl performed My Hero live as part of Elton John's live concert to raise coronavirus relief funds.

The Foos frontman joined the likes of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was aired on Sunday (29 March), where he dedicated the song to all the workers on the frontline.

Ahead of his performance the rocker said: "Hey this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters. I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone let them know. If you're thankful for someone, tell them."

He added: "I'd like to dedicate this song to everyone out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this..."

After his performance, the former Nirvana drummer remarked: "AND - if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you'll be in good shape".

Foo Fighters have also shared the newly rescheduled dates for 2020 Van tour.

