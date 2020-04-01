Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins shares drum tutorial from lockdown

1 April 2020, 13:00 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 13:01

he Foo Fighters drummer has shared his tips on how to add drum fills to a 4/4 beat on Queen legend Roger Taylor's Instagram.

Taylor Hawkins has shared a drumming tutorial with his fans online.

The Foo Fighters drummer shared a video through his mentor and friend Queen legend Roger Taylor's Instagram, who has been sharing drumming tips of his own.

Speaking in the video, the Learn To Fly rocker said: “Hi, this is Taylor Hawkins, one of Roger Taylor’s prized pupils.

"And I thought I would give a little drum tutorial just as Rog has been doing, to pass the time and have a bit of fun through this crazy time we’re in right now."

"So I am going to do a 4/4 beat and add a drum fill..."

Watch his video above.

Taylor Hawkins has called it the first in a series of tutorials, so fans can expect more videos to come.

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins starts sharing drum tutorials from lockdown
Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins starts sharing drum tutorials from lockdown. Picture: Instagram/rogertaylorofficia

It comes after Dave Grohl performed My Hero live as part of Elton John's live concert to raise coronavirus relief funds.

The Foos frontman joined the likes of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was aired on Sunday (29 March), where he dedicated the song to all the workers on the frontline.

Ahead of his performance the rocker said: "Hey this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters. I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone let them know. If you're thankful for someone, tell them."

He added: "I'd like to dedicate this song to everyone out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this..."

After his performance, the former Nirvana drummer remarked: "AND - if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you'll be in good shape".

Foo Fighters have also shared the newly rescheduled dates for 2020 Van tour.

See them here:

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Latest Videos

Kings of Leon press image

WATCH: Kings of Leon share emotional acoustic track Going Nowhere

Kings of Leon

Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters quiz for fans during lockdown

Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters for fans during lockdown

News

Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish after breaking lockdown rules

WATCH: Fans react as Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish apologises for breaking lockdown rules

News

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play Riff Roulette

WATCH: Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play Riff Roulette

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Dave Grohl in 2020

Dave Grohl: Hatred from Nirvana fans spurred me on with Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl sings stunning rendition of My Hero for Elton John's coronavirus relief concert

WATCH: Dave Grohl sings moving rendition of My Hero for Elton John's coronavirus relief gig
The Stone Roses in 1995

QUIZ: Was this classic song a hit... or a miss?

Quizzes

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in Intersect Music Festival

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl launches new Instagram to share his epic "true stories"
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in 2019

Foo Fighters give old videos an upgrade and urge fans to “keep washing those hands”