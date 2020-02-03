Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft to headline Y Not Festival 2020

The Figure it Out duo and The Verve legend are the first bill-toppers announced for the festival, with Thursday and Friday headliners still to be announced.

Y Not Festival has announced its first line-up for 2020.

The festival, which takes place from 23-26 July this year, has confirmed Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft for two of its four headline slots.

The Brighton duo will take to the stage on the Saturday night of the festival, playing 2014's self-titled debut and 2017's How Did We Get So Dark? alongside new tracks.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft will headline the Sunday night of the event, bringing the festival to a close with a career-spanning setlist.

Other acts confirmed for the Peak District festival are Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag'n'Bone Man, James, Futureheads, Shed Seven, Pale Waves and more.

Tickets are on sale now at ynotfestival.co.uk.

The festival - which is in its 15th year - has also launched a new campaign, which will see them plant thousands of trees on site for every customer.

Some are even named after this year's artists, including an Ash tree for Richard Ashcroft, a Bamboo for Bombay Bicycle Club, and a Royal 'Oak' Blood tree.

Y Not Festival plants trees named after some of its line-up such as Richard Ashcroft, Royal Blood and Bombay Bicycle Club. Picture: Press/ Y Not Festival

