When is Y Not 2021 taking place and can I get a refund for 2020?

Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft. Picture: 1. Press. 2. Jon Mo Photography

The festival, which takes place in Derbyshire, has confirmed its cancellation and given ticket holders the option to move their ticket over to 2021 or apply for a full refund.

Y Not Festival has confirmed its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Derbyshire festival, which was set to see headliners in Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft, has now followed in the footsteps of several music events in being cancelled this year.

Organisers wrote in an official statement: "Following the continuing developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year's festival.

"With everything going on in the world right now, we know this is the right thing to do".

See their full statement here:

Y Notters, please find below a statement regarding this year's Y Not Festival.

Hit the this link to fill out the form - https://t.co/5LAZjZXIa3



Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/FFaECF8EQn — Y Not Festival (@ynotfestival) April 22, 2020

Ticket holders were given two options; one being to swap their 2020 ticket for a 2021 ticket - which would also come with a free early entry pass for Thursday 2021 - and another being a full refund.

The festival also confirmed it will take place next year from 29 July - 2 August 2021.

