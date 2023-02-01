Truck Festival 2023: Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats to headline

Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats will headline Truck Festival 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oxfordshire festival has revealed its line-up for 2023. Find out who's on the bill and how to buy tickets.

Truck Festival has announced its line-up for 2023.

Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats are confirmed to headline the festival, which will take place from 21st - 23rd July next year.

Find out who else is joining them on the bill, when the festival takes place and how you can buy tickets.

What dates is Truck Festival 2023?

Truck Festival takes place from 21st - 23rd July 2023.

Can you buy tickets for Truck Festival 2023?

Tickets are available to buy from truckfestival.com Friday 3rd February at 10am.

Where is Truck Festival 2023?

Truck Festival is located at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire. Festival-goers can travel by car, coach and taxis and by rail. Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station, which is on the Great Western Railway line.

Who's headlining Truck Festival 2023?

Truck Festival 2023 will be headlined by Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats - who will be the festival's Thursday headliners.

Who's on the Truck Festival 2023 Line-up?

Joining Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats on the Truck Festival line-up is DMA'S, The Vaccines, Self Esteem, Maisie Peters, Circa Waves, Everything Everything, Pale Waves, Beabadoobee, Crawlers, The Beths Squid, Rachel Chinouriri, Cian Ducrot, We Are Scientists, STONE, Courting, Rum Club, Deadletter, Sprints, The Mary Wallopers, Wunderhorse, Prima Queen, Connie Constance, Lizzie Esau, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Truck Festival have also shared their comedy line-up for 2023, with Seann Walsh, Emmanuel Sonubi and Jonathan Pie confirmed. Joining them at Hill Farm will also be Ivo Graham, John Hastings, Matt Richardson, Jarred Christmas, Jojo Sutherland, Rich Wilson, Dan Tiernan, Myq Kaplan, Tamer Kattan, Kyrah Gray, Kuan-Wen Huang, Harry Stachini, Kate Williams, Matt Bragg and Mike Newall.

