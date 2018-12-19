James Bay, The Vaccines & more for Victorious Festival 2019
19 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 19 December 2018, 12:32
James Bay is among the headliners confirmed for the Portsmouth festival, where The Vaccines will also play.
Victorious Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2019.
The Specials and James Bay are the first headliners confirmed for the event - which takes place on the Portsmouth coast from 23-25 August 2019 - topping the bill on the Friday and Saturday night respectively.
READ MORE: Victorious Festival 2019 and how to get tickets
We are thrilled to announce our first round of acts, giving you a taste of what’s to come at Victorious 2019! @thespecials, @JamesBayMusic @TheHives , @theriflesband @cleanbandit @thevaccines ! pic.twitter.com/WvfjNyvust— Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) December 19, 2018
They'll be joined by the likes of The Hives and The Vaccines, who released their Combat Sports album this year.
Last year's festival saw The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy headline the festival, which takes place on the beautiful seaside location of Southsea, Portsmouth.
Watch The Libertines' Carl Barât and Gary Powell talk about Pete Doherty's epic breakfast challenge at Victorious 2018:
Watch Gordon Smart talk to Stereophonics at Victorious 2017: