James Bay, The Vaccines & more for Victorious Festival 2019

James Bay has been announced to headline Victorious 2019. Picture: Press

James Bay is among the headliners confirmed for the Portsmouth festival, where The Vaccines will also play.

Victorious Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2019.

The Specials and James Bay are the first headliners confirmed for the event - which takes place on the Portsmouth coast from 23-25 August 2019 - topping the bill on the Friday and Saturday night respectively.

They'll be joined by the likes of The Hives and The Vaccines, who released their Combat Sports album this year.

The Vaccines are among the acts announced for Victorious Festival 2019. Picture: Press

Last year's festival saw The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy headline the festival, which takes place on the beautiful seaside location of Southsea, Portsmouth.

