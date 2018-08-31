Victorious Festival 2019: Dates & How To Get Tickets

Victorious Festival 2018 crowds. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Portsmouth festival has closed its doors for another year. Find out how to book early bird tickets here.

Victorious Festival 2018 was an absolute belter once again, with The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy topping the star-studded bill.

This year saw Radio X return to the Strongbow Yard, where highlights included Johnny Vaughan covering The Sex Pistols and Gordon Smart giving away £500 to a lucky listener in the crowd.

Now that the festival, which takes place on Portsmouth's Southsea Seafront, has closed its doors for another year, find out everything we know about 2019's instalment and how you can get early bird tickets.

When does Victorious Festival take place?

The official date for Victorious Festival 2019 are yet to be officially announced, but since it always takes place on August Bank Holiday Weekend, we can expect the festival to take place from Friday 23 - Sunday 25 August.

When do tickets go on sale?

Early Bird Tickets are available now, with prices for adult tickets starting at approximately £25 a day.

Buy tickets here.

What's The Line-Up?

The bands set to play Victorious Festival are yet to be announced, but keep checking the Victorious website for the latest updates and information.

Watch Paul Weller give his advice to young bands at Victorious 2018:

Watch The Libertines' Carl Barât and Gary Powell talk about Pete Doherty's epic breakfast challenge: