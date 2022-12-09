Victorious Festival 2023: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Jamiroquai, The Coral, The Vaccines and Beabadoobee are all set to play Victorious 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Jamiroquai, The Vaccines and The Coral are among the acts who will play the festival next year. Find out when tickets go on sale.

Victorious Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2023.

The event, which takes place on the Southsea Seafront across the August bank holiday weekend, will return for another year with Friday night headliner Jamiroquai.

Find out who else is on the setlist and how you can buy tickets.

What date is Victorious Festival 2023?

Victorious Festival takes place from 25th - 27th August 2023. For the first time ever, the festival will take place for full three days, with acts performing from the Friday to Sunday and The Common and Castle Stage, the Kids Arena, Fringe Fields, Comedy, Acoustic Arena all being open to the public on the Friday in 2023.

Who's headlining Victorious Festival 2023?

So far Jamiroquai have been announced as the Friday night headliner.

Who's on the Victorious 2023 line-up?

Joining Jamiroquai on the Victorious line-up so far is Scandi-synthpop singer-songwriter Sigrid, award-winning indie rock dynamos The Vaccines and the ever-eccentric alt-pop maestros, The Divine Comedy. Plus, Beabadoobee, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B, Dylan, Inspiral Carpets, Crawlers, Newton Faulkner and Wunderhorse.

When do Victorious Festival tickets go on sale?

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with Weekend Camping Tickets from just £165 and Day Tickets from just £55.

Visit victoriousfestival.co.uk/buy-tickets to buy tickets.

Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at the festival, said: ‘‘We’ve unveiled a little taste of next year’s line-up ahead of Christmas as a little festive treat for everyone! “We’ve got some incredible names confirmed already but it’s just a fraction of what’s to come. We’re really excited about Victorious 2023 and we can’t wait to tell you more in the new year. It’s going to be big!” Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with Weekend Camping Tickets from just £165 and Day Tickets from just £55 (fees apply)

Visit victoriousfestival.co.uk for more.

Last year's Victorious Festival saw headline performances from Stereophonics, Sam Fender and Paolo Nutini and a liine-up, which included James, The Wombats, Declan McKenna, Sugababes, Nothing But Thieves. Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Self Esteem, We Are Scientists, Becky Hill, ittle Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.