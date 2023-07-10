TRNSMT Festival confirms dates and ticket details for 2024

Pulp play TRNSMT Festival 2023. Picture: Tim Craig

The Scottish festival has confirmed its dates and ticket details for next year. Find out how you can be there.

TRMST has announced its dates and ticket sale details for 2024.

The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, has just closed its doors after headline performances from Pulp, Sam Fender and Royal Blood, but has now confirmed dates for this next year.

The Scottish festival will return for its seventh year on 12th - 14th July 2024 with tickets going on general sale from this Friday the 14th July.

2024 tickets will also go on pre-sale this Wednesday 12th July, with general admission, VIP and VIP+, with ticket prices all staying at the same rate as this year.

Fans can also snap up early bird tickets on TRNSMT’s website, with Klarna and Ticketmaster payment plans available, meaning music lovers can secure tickets for as little as £62.80.

Kasabian play TRNSMT 2023. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

This weekend also saw tens of thousands of festival-goers descend on the city’s Green to enjoy sets from the likes of The 1975, The Kooks, Cat Burns, Dreamwive, Brooke Combe, George Ezta and more.

