TRNSMT Festival 2025: 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro & Snow Patrol to headline

50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol will headline TRNSMT 2025. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies International, Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty, Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow Green event returns next year with Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, The Kooks and more on the bill.

Rockstar presents TRNSMT Festival has announced its headliners for 2025.

The Scottish festival - which takes place in Glasgow Green - will see 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol top the bill.

Also joining them on next year's eclectic line-up are Fontaines D.C., The Script, The Last Dinner Party, Inhaler, The Kooks, Kneecap, Gracie Abrams, Confidence Man and many more.

Find out everything we know about TRNSMT Festival 2025 so far, including who joins them on the bill, when the event is taking place and how you can buy tickets.

What dates are TRNSMT Festival 2025?

TRNSMT Festival 2025 takes place from 11th - 13th July on Glasgow Green.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2025?

50 Cent

Biffy Clyro

Snow Patrol

The US rap superstar - who is the first rapper to headline the festival since Stormzy in 2019 - will top the bill on the Friday night of the festival, treating fans to hits such as In Da Club, P.I.M.P and Many Men.

Scottish trio Biffy Clyro return to the festival to headline the Saturday night of the event and Snow Patrol will close the festival on the Sunday night, celebrating their most recent album The Forest Is the Path.

Who's on the TRNSMT 2025 line-up?

See the day splits so far below...

Friday 11th July:

50 Cent

The Script

Confidence Man

Jamie Webster

Kneecap

Twin Atlantic

Wet Leg

Calum Bowie

The Royston Club

Tanner Adell

Biffy Clyro headline day two of TRNSMT 2025. Picture: Press

Saturday 12th July

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

Inhaler

Jake Bugg

The Kooks

Sigrid

Underworld

Wunderhorse

Alessi Rose

Biig Piig

Amble

James Marriott

Snow Patrol will close the third and final night of the festival. Picture: Tom Beard

Sunday 13th July:

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

The Lathums

Shed Seven

The K's

Kerr Mercer

Nieve Ella

Nina Nesbitt

Rianne Downey

When do TRNSMT Festival 2025 tickets go on sale?

Early Bird tickets for TRNSMT Festival 2025 go on sale via trnsmtfest.com/tickets from Friday 6th December at 9am.

The Three presale takes place on 4th December at 9am via the Three+ app.

4th December at 9am via the Three+ app. The Mastercard Presale takes place on Wednesday 4th December at 9am via Priceless.

The TRNSMT presale takes place on Thursday 9am via their mailer and app. Sign up here.

Fans can download the official TRNSMT Festival app here for Apple users and here for Android users.

Festival director, Geoff Ellis, said: “After a record-breaking sell-out in 2024, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the eighth year of incredible live music. We’ve worked hard to pull together an eclectic lineup including homegrown headliners and global icons, spanning a range of genres we know music fans of all ages will love.

"There are plenty more acts and festival experiences to be announced next year so, keep your eyes peeled."

TRNSMT Festival 2024 saw headline homecoming performances from Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, while Liam Gallagher brought his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary celebrations to the main stage.