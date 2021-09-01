TRNSMT Festival 2021: Line-up, stage times, tickets, weather and more

TRNSMT Festival takes place in September 2021. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow festival takes place next weekend. Find out when it kicks off, who's on the line-up, what the weather will be like and if you can still buy tickets.

It's almost time for TRNSMT Festival 2021 to open its doors.

After postponing this year's event until September, the Scottish festival - which takes place on Glasgow Green - is now preparing to play host to everyone from Liam Gallagher to The Chemical Brothers.

But when exactly does the festival take place, who is on the line-up and what are the stage times. Plus, can you still buy tickets? Find out here.

READ MORE: Leeds Festival 2021 in pictures

Festival goers will Scotland's TRNSMT Festival this September. Picture: GettyJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

When is TRNSMT Festival 2021?

TRMSMT Festival takes place this year from 10-12th September 2021.

Who's on the line-up for TRNSMT Festival 2021?

The line-up includes headline performances from Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers. Get the day splits and full line-up here.

Courteeners will headline the first night of TRNSMT Festival 2021. Picture: Press

Friday 10 September:

Main Stage:

COURTEENERS

SAM FENDER

BLOSSOMS

THE SNUTS

AJ TRACEY

YXNG BANE

INHALER

HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR

SPORTS TEAM

King Tut's Stage:

LITTLE SIMZ

JOY CROOKES

THE LATHUMS

GRIFF

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

BERWYN

RED RUM CLUB

SHAMBOLICS

River Stage:

THE NINTH WAVE

WALT DISCO

VLURE

GALLUS

ANOTHER SKY

THE MYSTERINES

ONE NINE

Liam Gallagher will top the bill on Saturday night of the festival. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

Saturday 11 September:

Main Stage:

LIAM GALLAGHER

PRIMAL SCREAM

KEANE

TWIN ATLANTIC

KSI

PICTURE THIS

SEA GIRLS

VISTAS

NATHAN EVANS

King Tut's Stage:

BECKY HILL

DECLAN WELSH & THE DECADENT WEST

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

THE MURDER CAPITAL

GEORGIA

MIRAA MAY

VOODOOS

MIKE MCKENZIE

River Stage:

LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS

BABY QUEEN

CHUBBY & THE GANG

CHARLOTTE JANE

THE HARA

SPYRES

THEO BLEAK

Chemical Brothers will close the final night of the festival. Picture: Press

Sunday 12 September:

Main Stage:

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

SNOW PATROL

DERMOT KENNEDY

AMY MACDONALD

DECLAN MCKENNA

JAY1

ELLA EYRE

LYRA

King Tut's Stage:

TOM ODELL

JOESEF

ASH

RYAN MCMULLAN

MS BANKS

KAWALA

LUKE LA VOLPE

TAMZENE

River Stage:

SAINT PHNX

PIP BLOM

AARON SMITH

VUKOVI

SWIM SCHOOL

LUCY BLUE

SARA 'N' JUNBUG

Are there still tickets for TRNSMT Festival 2021?

There are still a very limited amount of tickets for the festival. Visit trnsmtfest.com/tickets for more.

What's the TRNSMT Festival 2021 app?

This year's app is now live for Android and iPhone where you'll find all important info such as sage times. Download the app here.

Our 2021 #cinchxTRNSMT app is now live in the app stores for Android and iPhone.



Your one stop shop for all festival info, including set times - coming soon!



iPhone — https://t.co/F55m08GT0s

Android — https://t.co/jT8ps3psuL pic.twitter.com/gqCWJHWHfv — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) August 31, 2021

READ MORE: See All Points East 2021 in pictures