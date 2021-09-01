TRNSMT Festival 2021: Line-up, stage times, tickets, weather and more
1 September 2021, 16:27
The Glasgow festival takes place next weekend. Find out when it kicks off, who's on the line-up, what the weather will be like and if you can still buy tickets.
It's almost time for TRNSMT Festival 2021 to open its doors.
After postponing this year's event until September, the Scottish festival - which takes place on Glasgow Green - is now preparing to play host to everyone from Liam Gallagher to The Chemical Brothers.
But when exactly does the festival take place, who is on the line-up and what are the stage times. Plus, can you still buy tickets? Find out here.
When is TRNSMT Festival 2021?
TRMSMT Festival takes place this year from 10-12th September 2021.
Who's on the line-up for TRNSMT Festival 2021?
The line-up includes headline performances from Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers. Get the day splits and full line-up here.
Friday 10 September:
Main Stage:
COURTEENERS
SAM FENDER
BLOSSOMS
THE SNUTS
AJ TRACEY
YXNG BANE
INHALER
HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR
SPORTS TEAM
King Tut's Stage:
LITTLE SIMZ
JOY CROOKES
THE LATHUMS
GRIFF
HOLLY HUMBERSTONE
BERWYN
RED RUM CLUB
SHAMBOLICS
River Stage:
THE NINTH WAVE
WALT DISCO
VLURE
GALLUS
ANOTHER SKY
THE MYSTERINES
ONE NINE
Saturday 11 September:
Main Stage:
LIAM GALLAGHER
PRIMAL SCREAM
KEANE
TWIN ATLANTIC
KSI
PICTURE THIS
SEA GIRLS
VISTAS
NATHAN EVANS
King Tut's Stage:
BECKY HILL
DECLAN WELSH & THE DECADENT WEST
DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
THE MURDER CAPITAL
GEORGIA
MIRAA MAY
VOODOOS
MIKE MCKENZIE
River Stage:
LUCIA & THE BEST BOYS
BABY QUEEN
CHUBBY & THE GANG
CHARLOTTE JANE
THE HARA
SPYRES
THEO BLEAK
Sunday 12 September:
Main Stage:
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS
SNOW PATROL
DERMOT KENNEDY
AMY MACDONALD
DECLAN MCKENNA
JAY1
ELLA EYRE
LYRA
King Tut's Stage:
TOM ODELL
JOESEF
ASH
RYAN MCMULLAN
MS BANKS
KAWALA
LUKE LA VOLPE
TAMZENE
River Stage:
SAINT PHNX
PIP BLOM
AARON SMITH
VUKOVI
SWIM SCHOOL
LUCY BLUE
SARA 'N' JUNBUG
Are there still tickets for TRNSMT Festival 2021?
There are still a very limited amount of tickets for the festival. Visit trnsmtfest.com/tickets for more.
What's the TRNSMT Festival 2021 app?
This year's app is now live for Android and iPhone where you'll find all important info such as sage times. Download the app here.
